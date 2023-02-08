First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

