First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,234 shares of company stock worth $1,233,207. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

