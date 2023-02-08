First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.