First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 760,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

