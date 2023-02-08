First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of PIO opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

