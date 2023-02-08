First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetEase by 39.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 74.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 7.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.