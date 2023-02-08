First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $88.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 63.55%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

