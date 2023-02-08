First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 68,519 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,673 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 68,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,696.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

