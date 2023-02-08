First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DXC Technology by 163.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

