First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LSI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

