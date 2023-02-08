First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 310,974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 183,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 183,475 shares during the period.

BATS IYZ opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

