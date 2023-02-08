FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.