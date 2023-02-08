Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 20,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.76.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.14. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

