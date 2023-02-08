Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $5,617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.