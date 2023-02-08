Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 4,530 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Company Profile



MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

