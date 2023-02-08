Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 4,530 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MAG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.