Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $48,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.85. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen Company Profile

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

