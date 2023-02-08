Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ROAD opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

