Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Articles

