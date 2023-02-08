Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 262,312 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $10,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 69.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

