Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $3,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 422.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 347,325 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.