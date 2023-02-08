Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 927 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 122.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in QCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $912.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCRH. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.