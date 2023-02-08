Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $46,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

