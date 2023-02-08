Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $46,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 491.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

Spok Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

