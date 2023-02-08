Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $52,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atrion by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atrion by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $692.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.05. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $534.99 and a 1 year high of $783.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

