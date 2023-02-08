Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
