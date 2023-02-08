Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 47.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 66.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Equinox Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

