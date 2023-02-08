Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

