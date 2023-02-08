GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.