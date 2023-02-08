Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

HLF stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

