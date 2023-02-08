Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.