Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.