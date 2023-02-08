Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $7.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 89.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

