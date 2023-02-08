Independent Advisor Alliance Has $21.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,975.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,355 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Alphabet by 1,811.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,910.9% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 633,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 601,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,952.3% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

