Independent Advisor Alliance Has $21.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,975.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,355 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.