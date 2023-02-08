Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

