Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invitae were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 45.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 164.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

