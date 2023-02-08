iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 184,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

