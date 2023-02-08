iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stake Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

