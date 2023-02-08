J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. CL King raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

