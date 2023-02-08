Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,517.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,221,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,172,017,000 after buying an additional 2,453,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

