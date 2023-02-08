JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.50

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.80). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 31,267 shares traded.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
