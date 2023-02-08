JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $63.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

