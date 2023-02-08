KeyCorp Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $124.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

