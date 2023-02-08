Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LKFN opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

