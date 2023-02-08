Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.48.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

