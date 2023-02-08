Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
