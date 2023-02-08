Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.