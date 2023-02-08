LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.