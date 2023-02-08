LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,626 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

