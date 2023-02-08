LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

