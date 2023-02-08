Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $279.60. The stock has a market cap of $978.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLAB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,815. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.