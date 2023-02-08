Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.76.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

